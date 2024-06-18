Ashley Benson recently addressed rumors circulating online about her post-pregnancy appearance, specifically regarding the use of weight loss injections. After sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram, Benson received comments speculating that she may be using the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. In response, she took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that while she respects those who choose to use Ozempic, she personally worked hard to regain her pre-pregnancy physique through exercise and focusing on her health.

Benson emphasized the effort she put into getting back in shape, mentioning that returning to work motivated her to prioritize her health and fitness. She also credited the Melissa Wood Health app for helping her along the way. The actress wanted to feel confident and good about herself, and she wanted to make it clear that achieving her fitness goals was a result of dedication and hard work.

The discussion surrounding celebrities using Ozempic for weight loss has been ongoing, with stars like Rebel Wilson, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Gracie McGraw sharing their experiences with the medication. However, Benson wanted to make it known that her journey to reclaiming her pre-pregnancy body was a result of her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis, welcomed their daughter in February, three months after news of Benson’s pregnancy broke. The couple, who tied the knot around the same time, shared their excitement about expanding their family. Benson has been open about her relationship with Davis, expressing that she knew he was the one from early on in their courtship.

After announcing their engagement in July, Benson and Davis have continued to show their love and affection for each other on social media. Sources close to the couple have mentioned that they are deeply in love and are looking forward to their future together. The pair’s relationship has been described as strong and promising, with both Benson and Davis excited about what lies ahead for them.

In conclusion, Ashley Benson’s response to the weight loss drug speculation sheds light on the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving fitness goals. While some celebrities may choose to use medications like Ozempic for weight management, Benson’s message emphasizes the value of focusing on health and wellness through exercise and lifestyle changes. Her commitment to her post-pregnancy fitness journey serves as a reminder that there is no shortcut to a healthy and strong body.