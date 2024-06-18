Ashley Benson recently welcomed her daughter in February and has been receiving comments about how quickly she got back in shape after giving birth. Some fans even speculated that she may have used Ozempic, a medication known for weight loss. However, the Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Benson denied using Ozempic and instead credited her hard work for getting her body back. She emphasized that while some people may choose to use medications for weight loss, she personally focused on her health and fitness routine to feel confident and good about herself again. She mentioned that returning to work helped her prioritize her well-being and she even gave a shout-out to Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s fitness app.

In response to trolls on social media, Benson also shared on her Instagram Story about her love for working out with Melissa Wood-Tepperberg every day. The fitness star commended Benson for her dedication to her fitness journey and highlighted the mental and emotional benefits of regular exercise.

Aside from her fitness routine, Benson also expressed her love for her husband, Brandon Davis, in a heartfelt Father’s Day message. She praised him for his unwavering support throughout her pregnancy and expressed gratitude for his dedication to their family.

Overall, Ashley Benson’s story serves as a reminder that achieving a healthy and fit body post-pregnancy requires dedication, hard work, and a positive mindset. It’s essential to focus on overall well-being and find a routine that works best for individual needs and preferences. Benson’s transparency about her journey can inspire others to prioritize their health and fitness goals in a sustainable and mindful way.