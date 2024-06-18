Ashley Benson recently took to social media to clarify that she did not use Ozempic to achieve weight loss after giving birth to her baby girl. The former Pretty Little Liars star responded to a comment on her Instagram post, where a user had assumed she used the semaglutide injection for weight loss. Ashley emphasized that she worked hard to get her body back after welcoming her daughter and that getting back to work motivated her to focus on her health and fitness.

In addition to addressing the weight loss claims, Ashley has been sharing glimpses of her life as a new mom on social media. She and her partner, Brandon Davis, welcomed their first child together in February, and Ashley has posted a few photos of their baby girl on Instagram. On Mother’s Day, she expressed her joy at being a mom and shared pictures of herself holding her daughter in the hospital.

For Father’s Day, Ashley paid tribute to Brandon and highlighted his support throughout her pregnancy and after their daughter’s birth. She praised him for being by her side during every appointment and expressed gratitude for his dedication to their family. While Ashley shared a sweet message for Brandon on social media, she also made sure to protect her baby’s privacy by covering her face with a flower emoji in the photo.

The use of Ozempic for weight loss has been a topic of discussion among celebrities, with Ashley being the latest to address the speculation. The drug is commonly prescribed to patients with type 2 diabetes, but some individuals have claimed to use it for weight management purposes. Ashley’s statement serves as a reminder that achieving physical fitness and well-being often requires hard work and dedication, regardless of any external factors or medications.

As Ashley navigates motherhood and shares her journey with her followers, she continues to prioritize her health and fitness goals. Her commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle serves as inspiration for fans and followers who may be on their own wellness journey. By being transparent about her experiences and choices, Ashley encourages others to focus on their well-being and feel confident in their bodies.