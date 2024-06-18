Ashanti recently shared the unique story of Nelly’s proposal and their special relationship in an exclusive interview with ET. The singer expressed her surprise at the turn of events, especially considering their breakup years ago. After reconnecting in 2021 at a music event, Nelly got Ashanti’s number and the rest is history. The couple announced their engagement and pregnancy in April, much to the delight of their fans.

Describing the proposal as a beautiful and intimate moment, Ashanti revealed that it caught her completely off guard. She was overwhelmed with joy and excitement, immediately sharing the news with everyone she knew. Despite the upcoming wedding and the arrival of their first child, Ashanti confirmed that she would give birth before tying the knot. She also hinted at a beach wedding with sunshine and palm trees, a dream she has had for decades.

Reflecting on their relationship now compared to a decade ago, Ashanti noted the significant growth and maturity they have both experienced. She emphasized the importance of communication and resolving conflicts peacefully, highlighting the positive changes in their dynamic. The couple, who first shared a stage over 20 years ago, are now more in sync than ever, driven by their passion for work and family.

As Ashanti and Nelly prepare for the next chapter of their lives together, fans can’t help but admire the love and dedication they have for each other. The couple’s journey from a rocky breakup to a blissful engagement and impending parenthood serves as a reminder that true love can withstand the test of time. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more exciting stories from the world of entertainment.