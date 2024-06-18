Ashanti recently opened up about her engagement to rapper Nelly in an exclusive interview. The singer shared details about how Nelly romantically proposed to her and discussed her dream wedding plans.

According to Ashanti, Nelly’s proposal was a beautiful and heartfelt moment. He surprised her with a romantic gesture that left her speechless. The singer gushed about how much thought and effort Nelly put into making the proposal special for her.

As for their wedding plans, Ashanti revealed that she has always dreamed of a fairytale wedding. She shared her vision of a romantic ceremony with all her loved ones in attendance. The singer expressed her excitement about planning the perfect wedding and creating lasting memories with Nelly.

Fans of the couple are eagerly awaiting more details about Ashanti and Nelly’s upcoming nuptials. The singer’s revelation about their engagement has sparked speculation about when and where the wedding will take place. Many are looking forward to seeing the couple tie the knot and celebrate their love in a grand and unforgettable way.

In addition to discussing her engagement, Ashanti also talked about her relationship with Nelly and how they support each other both personally and professionally. The singer emphasized the importance of communication and trust in their relationship, highlighting the strong bond they share.

Overall, Ashanti’s interview shed light on the romantic proposal from Nelly and gave fans a glimpse into her dream wedding plans. The singer’s heartfelt words about her engagement and relationship with Nelly have touched the hearts of many, leaving them excited for what the future holds for the couple. Stay tuned for more updates on Ashanti and Nelly’s love story as they continue their journey towards marriage.