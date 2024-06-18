Ashanti’s recent interview shed light on her pregnancy journey with Nelly, revealing details about how they found out, her cravings, and her plans for motherhood. The singer shared the exciting news and opened up about the experience of expecting a child with her partner.

In the interview, Ashanti discussed the moment they found out about the pregnancy, expressing her joy and excitement about becoming a mother. She talked about the special connection she feels with Nelly and how they are both looking forward to this new chapter in their lives.

When it comes to cravings, Ashanti revealed that she has been indulging in some unusual food combinations, attributing them to her pregnancy hormones. She shared some of her favorite cravings and how she satisfies them while taking care of her health and well-being.

As for her plans for motherhood, Ashanti expressed her eagerness to embrace this new role and provide the best possible upbringing for her child. She talked about her dreams and aspirations as a mother, emphasizing the importance of love, support, and guidance in raising a child.

Overall, Ashanti’s pregnancy update with Nelly gives fans an intimate look into their journey towards parenthood. The couple’s excitement and anticipation shine through as they prepare to welcome their new arrival and embark on this beautiful adventure together. Stay tuned for more updates on Ashanti’s pregnancy and motherhood journey.