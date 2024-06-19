Ashanti, the talented singer, recently shared exclusive details about her maternity shoot as she celebrates her first child with Nelly. The couple has been thrilled about expanding their family and Ashanti’s pregnancy journey has been a topic of interest for their fans.

During the maternity shoot, Ashanti looked radiant and glowing as she posed for the camera. She expressed her excitement about becoming a mother for the first time and how much she is looking forward to this new chapter in her life. The photos from the shoot captured the love and joy that Ashanti and Nelly feel as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy.

In addition to the maternity shoot, Ashanti also opened up about her pregnancy experience, from finding out the news to dealing with cravings and preparing for motherhood. She shared that the moment she found out she was pregnant was one of the most special and emotional moments of her life. Ashanti also revealed that she has been craving all kinds of foods during her pregnancy, from sweet treats to savory snacks.

As she looks ahead to motherhood, Ashanti is excited about the journey that lies ahead. She talked about how she envisions herself as a mom and the kind of parent she hopes to be for her child. Ashanti’s fans have been eagerly following her pregnancy updates and are thrilled to see her embracing this new chapter with so much love and positivity.

Overall, Ashanti’s maternity shoot and pregnancy journey have been filled with excitement, joy, and anticipation. The singer and Nelly are looking forward to welcoming their first child together and are excited to embark on this new adventure as parents. The exclusive details shared by Ashanti offer a glimpse into the couple’s happiness and the love they have for each other and their growing family.