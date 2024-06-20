Ashanti and Nelly have been making headlines with news of their recent marriage. According to a report by TMZ, the musical couple tied the knot in December of last year, as shown in public records. While they have not had a public ceremony yet, they are planning to have one in the near future.

Details about the marriage are scarce, but TMZ revealed that the couple exchanged vows in St. Louis County on December 27, 2023. This news came shortly after Ashanti announced that she was pregnant with their first child together. The pregnancy news was first reported in December, and Ashanti confirmed it in an interview with Essence in April.

In the interview, Ashanti expressed her excitement about becoming a mother and sharing this new chapter of her life with her family, fiancé, and fans. She also shared the news on Instagram, where she has been documenting her pregnancy journey with stunning maternity photoshoots. One of the photos shows her lying on the beach in a gold bikini, proudly displaying her baby bump.

While this will be Ashanti’s first child, Nelly already has two children from previous relationships. The couple first started dating in 2003 and dated for a decade before splitting up in 2013. However, they rekindled their romance in 2023 and have been inseparable since then. They often share their love for each other on social media and make appearances at each other’s concerts.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about their marriage and upcoming wedding ceremony. Despite keeping their relationship private in the past, Ashanti and Nelly seem excited to share this new chapter of their lives with the world. Stay tuned for more updates on this musical power couple’s love story.