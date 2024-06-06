aseguran-que-una-famosa-modelo-argentina-se-quiso-levantar-a-rodrigo-de-paul

Argentinian Model Allegedly Tried to Seduce Rodrigo De Paul

A recent revelation by Argentine journalist Ángel de Brito has stirred up controversy in the world of sports and entertainment. According to de Brito, famous model Sofía Jujuy Jiménez made advances towards football star Rodrigo De Paul during his birthday celebration in Puerto Madero. De Brito claimed that Jujuy Jiménez’s presence at the event was not coincidental, suggesting that she had intentions of “picking up” De Paul.

When questioned about the alleged encounter between Jujuy Jiménez and De Paul, de Brito confirmed that there was indeed some form of interaction between the two. While the details of their interaction remain unclear, de Brito hinted at the possibility of a romantic connection between the young, single individuals.

Furthermore, model Camila Homs recently spoke out about an alleged mistreatment she experienced at the hands of Rodrigo De Paul. Homs claimed that De Paul had sent her a text message following negative comments made by her father, Horacio, but denied any physical altercation taking place. Despite this, Homs insinuated that she is often targeted for criticism in the public eye.

In light of these developments, the entertainment industry is abuzz with speculation and intrigue. As the story continues to unfold, fans and followers alike are eagerly anticipating further updates on the alleged romantic entanglements and conflicts involving these prominent figures.

