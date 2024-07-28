The recent arrest of Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of notorious Sinaloa Cartel boss, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, along with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García, a co-founder of the cartel, has sent shockwaves through the criminal underworld. The FBI, in a surprising move, apprehended both men in Texas, where they face multiple charges related to the cartel’s criminal activities, including fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks.

Sources reveal that investigators suspect that one of the drug lords may have been deceived into boarding a plane to the U.S. It was reported that Zambada was tricked into flying to the U.S. by a senior member of the Sinaloa cartel after an extensive operation by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

The capture of these two powerful figures in the drug trade marks a significant victory for U.S. law enforcement. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a longtime leader of the Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of “El Chapo,” are currently being held in custody in El Paso, Texas. Guzmán has been transferred to Chicago, while Zambada remains in El Paso.

Zambada, who has been a key figure in the Sinaloa cartel for many years, appeared in court in El Paso and entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. This arrest is a major setback for these drug traffickers who are accused of a range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering.

The indictment of Zambada in Brooklyn earlier this year focused on fentanyl trafficking, highlighting the cartel’s involvement in this deadly trade. Both Zambada and Guzmán are facing serious charges in the U.S. for their roles in leading the cartel’s criminal operations and perpetuating violence in the region.

Joaquín Guzmán López, known as one of “Los Chapitos” due to his involvement in the Sinaloa cartel, has a history of federal drug trafficking charges dating back to 2018. As one of El Chapo’s 12 children, he is part of a family deeply entrenched in the cartel’s activities.

President Joe Biden has praised law enforcement for their successful operation in apprehending these cartel leaders, emphasizing the importance of bringing them to justice. The arrests of Guzmán and Zambada represent a significant milestone in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, signaling a strong message to criminal networks worldwide.