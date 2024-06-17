Armie Hammer recently addressed the sexual assault allegations and cannibal rumors that have surrounded him in a candid interview on the Painful Lessons podcast. Despite the turmoil and controversy that has plagued his life in recent years, Hammer expressed gratitude for the experience, stating, “I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it.”

The allegations began in 2021 when a woman named Effie accused Hammer of rape and abusive behavior during their four-year relationship. Effie reported the incidents to the police and shared graphic texts allegedly sent by Hammer, including references to cannibalism. Subsequently, other women came forward with similar accusations of sexual coercion and emotional abuse by Hammer between 2017 and 2020.

Although Hammer acknowledged that the power dynamics in his relationships were off, he has vehemently denied any criminal wrongdoing and insisted that all encounters were consensual. Despite these denials, he faced severe consequences, including being dropped by his acting agency and losing multiple high-profile roles.

In a recent episode of the Painful Lessons podcast, Hammer dismissed the cannibalism rumors as absurd, saying, “People called me a cannibal and everyone believed them. Now I’m able to sort of look at it with a sense of distance and perspective and be like, ‘That’s hilarious’.”

The fallout from the allegations took a toll on Hammer, leading him to a dark place where he contemplated suicide. He opened up about his struggles, admitting, “There were a lot of times when I thought, ‘I can’t take this any more.’” However, the actor revealed that the thought of his children prevented him from going through with any drastic actions.

Hammer’s Hollywood career has taken a hit as a result of the allegations, but he remains determined to move forward. He shared his plans to write a screenplay and expressed a sense of optimism for the future.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Hammer remains resilient and reflective. He has taken the time to focus on his mental health and well-being, seeking solace in the support of his loved ones. As he continues to navigate the aftermath of the allegations, Hammer is committed to rebuilding his life and moving past the controversies that have defined his recent years.