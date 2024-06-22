Dame Arlene Phillips is back with a new project that she describes as “pretty spectacular”. She recently choreographed the original London stage production of Starlight Express back in 1984, and now she is thrilled to see the latest version come to life at the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

The new production of Starlight Express is a collaboration with composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, who has always had the dream of reviving and updating this visionary world of speed, song, and storytelling using advanced technology. Dame Arlene is impressed by Andrew’s creativity and describes the show as Starlight Express in a different form, with some exciting new additions.

The story of Starlight Express follows a child’s train set that comes to life, with the young steam engine Rusty racing against powerful engines to impress a first-class observation car named Pearl. The cast of 40 performs on roller skates, adding an element of excitement and thrill to the show.

Dame Arlene’s role in the production is as the creative “dramaturg”, where she provides research and advisory support to enhance the overall production. Despite her age of 81, she continues to be actively involved in rehearsals and remains dedicated to her work in the industry.

Throughout her career, Dame Arlene has worked with iconic stars like Tina Turner, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Freddie Mercury, creating memorable music videos. She has also been involved in choreographing other musicals and films, showcasing her versatility and talent in the industry.

In addition to her professional achievements, Dame Arlene values her family deeply. She is a grandmother to her daughter’s children and cherishes the time she spends with them. Her family remains a priority in her life, and she is grateful for the love and joy they bring her.

Despite facing challenges in her career, such as being replaced on Strictly Come Dancing after five years as a judge, Dame Arlene remains resilient and focused on her passion for dance and theatre. She believes in the power of movement and music to uplift spirits and enhance emotional well-being, advocating for dance to be prescribed on the NHS.

As she looks forward to the opening night of Starlight Express with her family, Dame Arlene is excited for a new generation to experience the magic of the show. Her dedication to her work, her family, and her love for dance continue to drive her forward, making her a true icon in the industry.