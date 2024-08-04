Ariel Winter decided to go for a bold leather look when she appeared on the red carpet with her “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland in 2019. Although she had reportedly lost 30 pounds and was showing off her slimmer figure, not everyone was a fan of her fashion choice. Ariel wore a black leather minidress to Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmys event at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, CA. She paired the dress with high heels to make a statement, but some people were not impressed.

The 26-year-old actress looked stunning in the skintight, thigh-skimming dress that accentuated her curves. Instead of her usual glittery or satin outfits, she opted for leather and flaunted her toned arms, waistline, and legs with the off-the-shoulder sleeves. Ariel completed her look with black high-heeled shoes and silver diamond earrings that matched her rings. Despite her efforts, some fans criticized her fashion choice, calling her outfit a “cheap dominatrix” look.

In contrast, Sarah Hyland chose a more classic Hollywood style with a velour robe and a thigh slit, exuding old-school glamor. The Daily Mail shared photos of the event, and fans didn’t hold back their opinions. One user commented, “I have never seen so much bad taste in one space,” while another said, “Ariel never seems to dress her body well always emphasizing the least attractive parts.”

A year later, Ariel made headlines with her lockdown snapshots on Instagram, where she sported a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look with blonde hair, a strappy top, and jeans. She shared a caption that read, “Winter is coming!!!!” in reference to her last name and the popular TV series “Game of Thrones.” Ariel’s sense of humor and beauty shone through in the photos, capturing the attention of her followers.

In 2020, Ariel expanded her social media presence by joining TikTok and sharing her Instagram photo to announce the news. She looked glamorous in a plunging satin shirt dress, showcasing her red lips and nails. Excited about her TikTok debut, Ariel asked her followers for video suggestions, showing her enthusiasm for exploring new platforms. Despite facing backlash for her fashion choices, Ariel continues to connect with her fans on social media, where she has a strong following of 5 million on Instagram.