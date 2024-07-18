Ariana Madix showed that she can handle things with a broken heart. The star of “Vanderpump Rules” took a jab at her ex Tom Sandoval while congratulating her cast members on their Emmy nomination for outstanding unstructured reality program. She shared a promo shot of the cast on her Instagram Story, but strategically placed a sticker over Sandoval so he couldn’t be seen. The sticker was a purple and gold achievement ribbon with the words “well done” written on it.

In addition to this move, Madix played Taylor Swift’s song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” over the slide. The lyrics of the song talk about putting on a good show despite heartbreak, which Madix can relate to after the breakdown of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval due to his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Bravo cameras captured the aftermath of the breakup, with Madix filming the “VPR” reunion shortly after discovering Sandoval’s infidelity. The situation escalated when Sandoval sued Madix for allegedly obtaining explicit content of Leviss from his phone without permission and distributing it to third parties.

Leviss also filed a lawsuit against both Madix and Sandoval for revenge porn and emotional distress. Madix’s lawyer, Jordan Susman, criticized Sandoval for his actions, calling him “abhorrent” for continuing to torment Madix and shifting blame onto her.

Following the backlash from his co-stars and fans, Sandoval deactivated his Instagram account. The drama continues to unfold among the “Vanderpump Rules” cast as they navigate the fallout of the lawsuits and the public scrutiny surrounding their personal lives.