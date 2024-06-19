Ariana Grande recently caused a stir when a video of her speaking in two different voices went viral on social media. The pop star was quick to address the situation on TikTok, explaining that she intentionally changes her vocal placement depending on how much singing she’s doing. This revelation came after Grande appeared on Penn Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast and showcased her vocal versatility.

Fans were taken aback by the sudden shift in Grande’s voice, with many expressing disbelief and confusion. Some even joked about Grande switching to her “customer service voice” or accidentally revealing different aspects of her personality. Despite the initial shock, most fans were supportive of Grande’s vocal abilities and appreciated her candid explanation.

This isn’t the first time Grande’s voice has caught the attention of the public. At the 2024 Oscars, where she and Cynthia Erivo presented awards, viewers noticed Grande’s voice change once again. Some critics compared her to Paris Hilton, who is known for speaking in a high-pitched, exaggerated manner as part of her public persona.

Hilton herself has addressed the issue of voice modulation, explaining that her public persona is a character she plays and not a true reflection of her intelligence. Grande’s vocal flexibility may be a similar choice, allowing her to adapt her voice to different situations and performances.

Overall, Grande’s viral video has sparked conversations about voice modulation, authenticity, and the complexities of public personas. While some fans were surprised by her vocal switch, many others praised her vocal range and ability to adapt to different roles. As Grande continues to pursue her music and acting career, it’s clear that her talents extend beyond singing and performing, encompassing a wide range of vocal skills.