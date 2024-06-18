When asked who she would want to have dinner with, pop icon Ariana Grande shocked many by choosing one of the most notorious serial killers in history, Jeffrey Dahmer. This revelation sparked controversy among social media users, with many expressing disbelief and concern over her choice.

Ariana Grande revealed her fascination with true crime and how she was infatuated with serial killers when she was younger. She shared an experience from a Q&A session where she expressed her interest in meeting Jeffrey Dahmer and asking him questions. Dahmer, known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal,” murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, engaging in acts of cannibalism, necrophilia, and dismemberment.

Despite Dahmer’s heinous crimes, Ariana Grande’s interest in having dinner with him, even with a third party present, raised eyebrows and led to backlash on social media. Fans and followers criticized her choice, questioning the appropriateness and wisdom of wanting to engage with such a notorious criminal.

Some social media users made references to actor Evan Peters, who portrayed Jeffrey Dahmer in a Netflix series, highlighting the stark difference between fantasy and reality when it comes to interacting with a figure like Dahmer. The portrayal of Dahmer in the show was praised for its depth and authenticity, showcasing the dark and disturbing nature of his crimes.

As jokes and puns circulated online about the potential menu for a dinner with Dahmer, it became clear that Ariana Grande’s choice of a dream dinner guest was met with shock and disbelief. The implications of wanting to engage with a serial killer known for his gruesome acts left many questioning the boundaries between fascination and reality when it comes to true crime.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s controversial dream dinner guest choice of Jeffrey Dahmer sparked a heated debate on social media, emphasizing the complex and often uncomfortable fascination with notorious criminals in popular culture. While the line between curiosity and caution may blur when it comes to true crime, the implications of wanting to interact with individuals like Dahmer raise important questions about ethics and morality.