Ariana Grande recently shared her thoughts on her time as a child star on Nickelodeon in light of the allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse that have surfaced within the network. In a podcast interview with Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari on Podcrushed, Grande referred to the allegations as “devastating” and expressed the need to reevaluate her experience.

Grande rose to fame with her roles on Nickelodeon shows such as Victorious and Sam & Cat, starting at the young age of 14. She mentioned that despite the special memories created on set, she and her fellow young performers are now reexamining their connection to those experiences in light of recent revelations.

The documentary Quiet on Set shed light on the alleged abusive environment created by powerful producer Dan Schneider, who was behind some of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows. The series also exposed instances of inappropriate content and sexual innuendos in Schneider-led shows, including scenes from Victorious.

Grande revealed that some of the sexual innuendos were presented to the actors as a way to differentiate themselves from other children’s shows and push the boundaries of humor. She also mentioned that certain content that did not pass network approval ended up on the show’s website, raising concerns about oversight and protection of child actors.

In discussing the way forward for the industry, Grande emphasized the need for improved safeguards and support for young performers. She suggested the presence of therapists on set and allowing parents to be more involved in the process to create a safer environment for child actors.

Grande’s reflections on her Nickelodeon journey highlight the importance of addressing past misconduct and implementing changes to prevent similar incidents in the future. The conversation she initiated adds to the ongoing dialogue about the protection and well-being of child stars in the entertainment industry.