Ariana Grande recently appeared on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, where she had a candid conversation about her career and personal life. One of the key points of discussion was Ariana’s time at Nickelodeon and how she is dealing with recent allegations. She expressed that this phase of her life is bringing her immense happiness, which is evident in her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.

During the podcast, fans were delighted to hear Penn Badgley fanboying over Ariana Grande. The chemistry between the two was palpable, and they even shared a fun moment of singing together, which Penn later posted on his Instagram. This interaction added a lighthearted touch to the podcast and left listeners excited about the genuine connection between the two artists.

Ariana’s openness and authenticity on the podcast resonated with fans, who appreciated her willingness to address both the highs and lows of her career. Her reflections on her time at Nickelodeon shed light on the challenges she faced in the industry and how she has grown from those experiences.

In addition to discussing her past, Ariana also shared insights into her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. The album has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with its introspective lyrics and catchy melodies. Ariana’s creative process and inspiration behind the music provided a deeper understanding of her artistry for listeners.

Overall, Ariana Grande’s appearance on Penn Badgley’s podcast sparked excitement among fans, who enjoyed hearing her honest and heartfelt reflections. The genuine rapport between Ariana and Penn added a special charm to the podcast, making it a memorable experience for all who tuned in. As Ariana continues to evolve as an artist, her willingness to share her journey with listeners only deepens the connection between her and her audience.