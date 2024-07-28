Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stole the show at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony with their stunning Wicked-inspired outfits. The two stars arrived at the event in front of the Eiffel Tower, turning heads and captivating the audience with their unique ensembles.

Ariana, 31, looked elegant in a sleeveless pale rose pink dress paired with a matching hair tie and high heels. In contrast, Cynthia, 37, opted for a satin green dress with a coordinating hat that gave off Wizard of Oz vibes. The duo posed together in front of the cameras, exuding confidence and style.

These talented actresses are currently promoting their upcoming film, set to premiere on November 22. Ariana portrays Glinda, while Cynthia takes on the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. The stars have been embodying their characters both on and off the screen, captivating fans with their dedication to their roles.

During an interview in February, Ariana shared the intense preparation she underwent to portray Glinda. She worked tirelessly with vocal coaches to transform her voice and embody the character fully. The singer acknowledged her Broadway background, emphasizing her love for musical theatre and acting.

Reflecting on her transformative experience, Ariana expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray Glinda. She revealed that she has had a connection to the character since she was a child, appreciating the depth and complexity of the role beyond the surface-level attributes.

As the two stars continue to promote their film and showcase their talents, fans eagerly anticipate the premiere and the chance to see Ariana and Cynthia shine on the big screen. Their dedication to their roles and their stunning fashion choices at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony have solidified their places as icons in the entertainment industry.