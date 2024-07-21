Former Love Island contestant Arabella Chi recently stunned her fans with a glamorous selfie on her social media. The 33-year-old reality star, known for her appearances on Love Island and All Stars, posted a picture of herself in a revealing black dress that left little to the imagination.

Arabella, who first gained fame in 2019 on Love Island, has made quite an impression with her multiple stints on the show. She recently returned as a bombshell on the All Stars series. In her latest social media post, she showcased her stunning makeup look and simple accessories, including gold layered necklaces and gold ring earrings.

Despite her glamorous appearance, Arabella has been going through a difficult time after the passing of her beloved auntie. She recently shared a heartfelt message on social media, urging her followers to cherish time with their loved ones as time and family are precious.

In the midst of her mourning, Arabella has been spending time in Ibiza, where she has been soaking up the sun and sharing glimpses of her life with her fans. Known for her fit physique, Arabella is no stranger to flaunting her washboard abs on social media, much to the delight of her followers.

With her striking beauty and glamorous sense of style, Arabella continues to captivate her audience with her posts on social media. Despite the challenges she has faced, she remains a strong and resilient figure in the world of reality television and social media influencer. Fans can expect to see more of Arabella Chi as she navigates the highs and lows of life in the public eye.