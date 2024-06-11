Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums

Apple Music recently released their list of the 100 Best Albums of all time, selected by members of the Apple Music teams and a panel of experts that includes Pharrell and Charli XCX. This list is sure to spark debates and comparisons to other renowned lists, such as Rolling Stone’s. Here are the top 10 albums on Apple Music’s list:

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill

2. Thriller by Michael Jackson

3. Abbey Road by The Beatles

4. Purple Rain by Prince & The Revolution

5. Blonde by Frank Ocean

6. Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder

7. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City by Kendrick Lamar

8. Back to Black by Amy Winehouse

9. Nevermind by Nirvana

10. Lemonade by Beyoncé

You can listen to all 100 albums on Apple Music, as well as on Spotify (unofficially). This diverse list showcases a range of genres and artists, making it a must-listen for music enthusiasts.

