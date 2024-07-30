Paris Olympics organizers issued an apology on Sunday after a scene depicting the Greek god Dionysus drew criticism for allegedly mocking Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper,” which depicts Jesus Christ and his 12 apostles during his final meal.

At the ceremony on Friday night, a nearly nude man painted in blue, representing Dionysus, was seen positioning himself on a long dinner table surrounded by food and drag queens. The depiction was considered by some religious organizations as a “mockery and derision” of the Christian faith. Public figures including the U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called it a “war on our faith and traditional values.”

According to reports, several performers have since been subject to online hate, with one having filed a legal complaint against her cyberattackers. Meanwhile, Anne Descamps, spokesperson for the 2024 Paris Olympics, stated that it was “never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” during a press conference on Sunday.

During the ceremony, French DJ and producer Barbara Butch stood at the center of a long table reminiscent of the one in da Vinci’s painting. She’s surrounded by drag queens — including Drag Race France host Nicky Doll and Legendary star Giselle Palmer — when French actor and singer Philippe Katerine appears as the Greek god Dionysus. He’s painted in blue, wearing flowers over his private area, and he then sings his song “Nu” (or “Naked”). The table then transformed into a runway, with drag queens and models showcasing their outfits in a tribute to the city’s vibrant fashion scene.

Several religious groups and public figures spoke out after the performance, including actor Rob Schneider, who said the scene “openly celebrates Satan” in a post shared on social media. Former View co-host Candace Cameron Bure and Fox Nation host Piers Morgan also expressed their outrage, with C Spire, a Mississippi tech company, vowing to pull its ads from the Olympics. The French Bishops’ Conference, representing the country’s Catholic bishops, also denounced the scene.

Barbara Butch claims to have been a victim of death threats and homophobic hate online. She’s since filed several complaints against her cyberattackers. Katerine, the singer who portrayed Dionysus, apologized for any offense caused and explained that the scene was not meant to disrespect Christian values. Other performers such as Nicky Doll and Le Filip expressed surprise about the backlash and praised the French government for supporting freedom of expression.

Art historians pointed out that the scene was inspired by “The Feast of the Gods,” a 17th-century painting of the Greek Olympian gods, by Jan van Bijlert, rather than a parody of “The Last Supper.” They explained that the tableau represented the Olympic gods in a celebration of van Bijlert’s work, not a deliberate insult to Christians.

In conclusion, the intention behind the controversial scene at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony was to celebrate diversity and community tolerance, according to the organizers. Despite the public outcry and backlash from certain groups, the performers and artistic director maintain that the portrayal of Dionysus and the overall performance was a tribute to art and inclusivity.