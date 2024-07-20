Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has been at the center of controversy over a resurfaced historic row involving a racially insensitive comment made to contestant Laila Rouass during the 2009 series. The 57-year-old judge reportedly reduced Rouass to tears when he jokingly told her she ‘looked like a P***’ after a spray tan. Despite later apologizing and admitting to feeling ‘stupid’ and ’embarrassed,’ the incident has raised concerns about Du Beke’s alleged ‘1970s-style behavior.

In addition to Du Beke’s controversy, professional dancer Graziano Di Prima was recently axed from the show after being accused of ‘hitting and kicking’ his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals. This incident, along with the suspension of Giovanni Pernice over claims of off-camera misconduct made by Amanda Abbington and two other former celebrity partners, has cast a shadow over the show.

The BBC, which airs Strictly Come Dancing, has stated that they will not be commenting on individuals or engaging with speculation but will listen if concerns are raised directly. Anton Du Beke’s representative has also been contacted for comment on the matter.

The unfolding controversies have led to discussions about the conduct of professionals on the show, prompting the introduction of chaperones during training and the appointment of welfare producers to provide additional support. These measures are aimed at addressing concerns raised about training and rehearsals on the show.

Furthermore, former Love Island star Zara McDermott has spoken out about distressing incidents she experienced during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, shedding light on the challenges faced behind the scenes despite the show being a childhood dream come true for her. Zara’s bravery in sharing her story has brought attention to the importance of speaking up against inappropriate behavior and seeking support.

As the investigations and discussions continue, it is clear that there is a need for a more supportive and accountable environment within the entertainment industry. Strictly Come Dancing’s efforts to strengthen welfare and support for participants are steps in the right direction to ensure a safe and respectful workplace for all involved.

The recent controversies surrounding the show serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing issues of misconduct and creating a culture of accountability and support within the entertainment industry. It is crucial for all individuals to feel empowered to speak up against inappropriate behavior and for organizations to take swift and decisive action in response to such incidents.