Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce has gained a new furry fan, and it’s not who you might expect. Meet Walter, a four-year-old West Highland Terrier from Burnley, who is absolutely crazy about the show. Walter’s owners, John and Linda Derbyshire, along with their daughter Hannah, revealed that Walter is completely enamored with the show and can’t bear to miss an episode.

According to Linda, as soon as the theme tune of the show starts, Walter immediately stops whatever he is doing, rushes to the TV, and settles into his favorite spot to watch the entire episode without any distractions. This behavior seems to run in his family, as they were informed that Walter’s mom also has a penchant for watching television.

Walter’s TV addiction doesn’t stop at Antiques Roadshow; he also enjoys watching Game of Thrones and is particularly fond of the adverts. In fact, he once tried to eat the food from a pet food commercial when he saw it on the screen. However, it’s clear that his absolute favorite show is Antiques Roadshow, hosted by Fiona Bruce, and nothing can interrupt his viewing experience, not even a football match.

While some may find Walter’s TV-watching habits amusing, dog expert Graeme Hall, known as the dogfather, believes that many dogs enjoy watching television and each dog reacts differently to it. He mentioned that the Coronation Street theme tune seems to trigger howling in dogs more than any other sound.

It’s not uncommon to find other Westies like Walter who are avid TV viewers, as they seem to be drawn to the screen. Whether it’s the colors, sounds, or movements, dogs like Walter find comfort and entertainment in watching their favorite shows.

So, the next time you settle in to watch your favorite TV show, don’t be surprised if your four-legged friend joins you and becomes just as engrossed in the program as you are. Who knows, you might have a furry TV-watching companion just like Walter, eagerly waiting for the next episode to start.