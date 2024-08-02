The Antiques Roadshow guest was taken aback after discovering that his £45 watch was worth a lot more than he had ever imagined. The man received the watch as a gift for his 21st birthday while he was in the Merchant Navy. He shared the story of how he obtained the watch and even presented a receipt to prove its authenticity.

The expert valuer, Richard, was intrigued by the backstory of the watch and revealed that it was an ‘exceptionally rare’ model known as the Ultraman, made in 1968 and only distributed for a few months in the Far East. Despite the watch being in slightly worn condition, Richard emphasized the significance of the red seconds hand, a feature that made the watch highly valuable.

To the man’s surprise, Richard disclosed that the watch, purchased for £45, was estimated to be worth between £30,000 to £40,000. The man humorously remarked that the value of the watch exceeded his pension. Richard further explained the historical significance of the watch, referring to it as the Moonwatch because it was worn by Armstrong and Aldrin during their moon landing in 1969.

In another segment of the show, a different guest was astonished to learn the value of her grandmother’s gold Olympic medal from the 1924 Paris Olympics. The guest, Julia, brought a collection of swimming medals that belonged to her grandmother, Lucy Morton. The expert valuer, Adam Schoon, expressed admiration for the rare medal, noting that it was one of only 304 ever produced.

Adam revealed that the Olympic medal could be valued at £15,000, leaving Julia breathless at the unexpected appraisal. He also suggested that the rest of the medals in Julia’s collection could amount to another £15,000, making her grandmother’s total collection potentially worth £30,000. Despite the monetary value, Adam highlighted the sentimental value of the medals, emphasizing the historical significance of Julia’s grandmother’s achievements.

The Antiques Roadshow continues to captivate audiences with its mix of surprising valuations and intriguing backstories, showcasing the hidden treasures that people may unknowingly possess. It serves as a reminder that ordinary items can hold extraordinary worth, both in terms of monetary value and personal significance.