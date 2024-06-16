Ant McPartlin, the 48-year-old TV personality, was seen enjoying a sunny stroll in London with his wife Anne-Marie, 46, and their baby son Wilder. This sweet family outing took place last Thursday, where Ant kept a low profile by wearing shades and a baseball cap. He sported a corduroy gilet over a black sweater and joggers while holding onto the lead of their adorable dogs, Milo and Bumble. Anne-Marie pushed their baby son in his pram and also wore a gilet and sunglasses for the walk.

The couple, who got married in 2021, took a moment to chat with other dog walkers and ensure that their little one was comfortable in his carriage. However, this walk comes amid a custody battle over Hurley, a chocolate lab, with Ant’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. Ant and Lisa adopted Hurley in 2013 when they were struggling to have a child together. Unfortunately, the pair split in 2018 after 18 years of marriage.

Lisa shares joint custody of Hurley with Ant, but she reportedly desires sole possession of the beloved dog. Sources close to Lisa have expressed that Hurley has been her constant support through difficult times and is more than just a pet to her. Despite Ant’s love for Hurley, Lisa is adamant about caring for the lab full-time, especially after the arrival of Ant’s first-born.

Additionally, Lisa recently celebrated Hurley’s 11th birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram, showing her deep bond with the dog. She has continued to share pictures of herself with Hurley on social media, referring to him as ‘Mama’s baby boy.’ The former couple had agreed to take turns caring for Hurley, with Ant’s chauffeur transporting the dog between them to avoid direct contact.

While Ant has had legal battles and personal struggles, including a publicized alcohol problem in 2018, he has recently welcomed his first child and unveiled a family tree tattoo as a tribute to his loved ones. The tattoo, which initially seemed to exclude Hurley, actually featured the dog’s name but was covered by the newborn in the design. Ant clarified this misunderstanding with his fans on social media, expressing his gratitude for their support.

Last month, Lisa returned to social media after the birth of Ant’s son with a cryptic post about observing people’s actions. She also paid tribute to her late father, Derek, marking the fifth anniversary of his passing. Derek, who passed away in 2019 after battling cancer, was a significant figure in Lisa’s life, and she shared a touching message and photo of his gravestone on social media.

Lisa’s openness about her personal struggles and losses, along with her unwavering love for Hurley, showcases her resilience and strength in challenging times. As Ant and Anne-Marie enjoy their new journey as parents, the custody battle over Hurley continues to be a point of contention between the former couple. The deep emotional connections to their pets and loved ones highlight the importance of compassion and understanding in difficult circumstances.