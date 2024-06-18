French actress Anouk Aimée, best known for her iconic roles in films like La Dolce Vita and 8½, has passed away at the age of 92. Her daughter, Manuela Papatakis, confirmed the news on Instagram, expressing her immense sadness over the loss of her mother at their home in Paris.

Anouk Aimée, born Nicole Françoise Florence Dreyfus, began her acting career in the late 1940s and rose to fame in the 1960s with her captivating performances in foreign films. Her collaboration with renowned director Federico Fellini in La Dolce Vita and 8½ solidified her status as a talented and versatile actress.

In 1966, Aimée received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in A Man and A Woman, directed by Claude Lelouch. Although she did not win the Academy Award, she was honored with a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her exceptional performance in the film.

Throughout her career, Aimée appeared in various acclaimed films such as Lola, 1999 Madeleine, The General of The Dead Army, and Seasons of Our Love. Her final on-screen appearance was in 2019’s The Best Years of a Life, where she reunited with director Lelouch and the rest of the cast at the Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to her successful acting career, Aimée had a tumultuous personal life, being married and divorced four times. She is survived by her daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and contributions to the world of cinema.

Anouk Aimée’s passing marks the end of an era in the film industry, as her talent and charisma on screen will forever be remembered by fans and fellow actors alike. Her impact on foreign cinema and her ability to transcend language barriers through her acting will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and performers to come.