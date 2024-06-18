Anny Francisco and Robert Springs, beloved couple from the popular show ’90 Day Fiancé,’ have recently announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple expressed their joy and gratitude for this new addition to their family in a statement to ET. While they did not reveal the gender of the baby, they did share that the baby is expected to arrive in November.

Anny proudly displayed her baby bump in a pink outfit, with Robert lovingly standing behind her, making a heart gesture over her belly and planting a kiss on her cheek. This news comes after the couple welcomed their daughter, Brenda, who is now three years old. Robert also has five children from previous relationships.

This exciting announcement follows a tragic event in their lives, the loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel, two years ago. Anny recently shared a photo of her baby boy, taken just before his surgery, hours before his passing. The couple has chosen to keep the details of their upcoming baby private at this time.

In May, Anny celebrated Mother’s Day with a post on social media, honoring all the strong mothers who care for and love their children. She shared a photo of herself relaxing by the pool in a black swimsuit and stylish sunglasses.

Anny and Robert’s relationship was documented on season 7 of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ where Robert proposed to Anny just eight hours after meeting her for the first time during a cruise to the Dominican Republic. Since then, the couple has been featured on ’90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk,’ providing humorous commentary on other couples in the 90 Day universe.

