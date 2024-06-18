Anny Francisco and Robert Springs, known for their appearance on the reality show 90 Day Fiancé, are expecting a new addition to their family. The couple, who met during the show’s seventh season, announced the pregnancy on social media with a heartwarming photo of Anny cradling her baby bump while Robert stands beside her, showing their excitement for the growing family.

This news is particularly touching as the couple experienced the heartbreaking loss of their son, Adriel, in 2022 when he was just seven months old. Despite the tragedy, Anny and Robert are filled with gratitude for the new baby on the way and expressed their happiness in a statement to ET.

The couple, who already have a 3-year-old daughter named Brenda and children from Robert’s previous relationships, did not reveal the gender of the baby but disclosed that the little one is expected to arrive in November. This news comes two and a half years after Adriel’s passing, a difficult time that Anny shared with her followers on social media through heartfelt posts and photos.

Fans of the couple were quick to show their support and excitement for the upcoming arrival, especially considering the challenges Anny and Robert have faced. Many expressed their joy at the prospect of a “rainbow baby” after the loss of Adriel and hoped that the couple would share their pregnancy journey on screen, given their presence on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

The outpouring of love and support from fans highlights the resilience and strength of Anny and Robert as they navigate this new chapter in their lives. Despite the hardships they have endured, the couple remains optimistic and grateful for the blessing of a new baby on the way. Their journey is a testament to the power of love, hope, and family in overcoming adversity and finding joy in the midst of sorrow.