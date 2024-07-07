Pop star Anne Marie surprised fans by making an appearance at BST Hyde Park, just four months after giving birth. She had recently performed at Glastonbury, where she sang in front of a large crowd. Anne Marie shared her excitement on Instagram, calling the experience “heaven” and expressing her gratitude to her fans for showing up to support her.

During the event, Anne Marie introduced Grace Davies, the winner of Volvic’s Emerging Artist Competition, who performed on The Great Oak Stage. This opportunity was part of Anne Marie’s initiative to support new talent in the UK music scene. Grace delivered a set of songs on the Birdcage Stage, showcasing her talent and captivating the audience.

Anne Marie’s presence at BST Hyde Park added to the lineup of world-class headliners such as SZA, Kings of Leon, and Robbie Williams. The festival has been a hub for music lovers, with more acts like Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie, and Stray Kids scheduled to perform. Anne Marie’s performance at the event was energetic and well-received by the attendees.

The event also featured other emerging artists like Abbie Mac, Ellur, Jessy Blakemore, and Nieve Ella, among others. These artists had the opportunity to showcase their music and connect with a diverse audience. Anne Marie’s support for emerging talent highlights her commitment to nurturing new artists and providing them with a platform to reach a wider audience.

Overall, Anne Marie’s surprise appearance at BST Hyde Park was a memorable moment for fans and music enthusiasts. Her performance, along with the talented lineup of artists, made the event a success. As the festival continues, attendees can look forward to more exciting performances and engaging experiences.