Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain recently gave fans a sneak peek into their upcoming thriller film, Mother’s Instinct, with a new trailer released on social media. The two Academy Award-winning actresses shared a clip on Instagram, posing the question, “Does Mother always know best?” The movie is set to hit select theaters in the US on July 26th.

In the trailer, viewers get a glimpse of the intense dynamic between the characters played by Hathaway and Chastain. Hathaway’s character, Alice, reaches out to Chastain’s character, Celine, saying, “Something is broken inside of me, and I need you.” This sets the stage for a suspenseful and gripping storyline that explores the darker side of maternal instincts.

Based on Barbara Abel’s novel, Mothers’ Instinct (Derrière la Haine), the film delves into the lives of two women who are not only best friends and neighbors but also mothers. After a tragic accident involving one of their sons, their bond takes a dangerous turn, leading to a series of events filled with grief, guilt, and paranoia.

French cinematographer Benoît Delhomme makes his directorial debut with Mother’s Instinct, bringing his unique vision to the screen. Delhomme, known for his work as a Director of Photography on various films, including Lawless and The Theory of Everything, took on the project after director Olivier Masset-Depasse’s departure. Masset-Depasse had received critical acclaim for his work on the original film Duelles, from which Mother’s Instinct is adapted.

While the film has already premiered in Europe earlier this year, US audiences can look forward to its release in select theaters on July 26 and digitally on August 13. Mother’s Instinct promises to be a thrilling and captivating ride, exploring the complexities of relationships, motherhood, and the lengths one would go to protect their family. Get ready to witness the gripping performances of Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain as they bring this intense story to life on the big screen.