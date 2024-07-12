We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Brazilian DJ and producer ANNA, right after her amazing back-to-back set with Carl Cox at the Kappa FuturFestival in Turin, Italy. ANNA shared with us the inspiration behind her new Global Underground album, GU46: Lisbon, which is a reflection of her deep connection to the city she calls home.

Living in Lisbon for many years, ANNA has been influenced by the city’s music scene and vibrant nightlife. Her album is a tribute to the energy and diversity of Lisbon, capturing the essence of the city through a mix of ambient, house, and techno music. ANNA carefully selected tracks that make her feel alive and uplifted, mirroring the stimulating and fulfilling experience of being in Lisbon.

Among the ten highlights from her album, ANNA shared insights into her song choices and the personal connections she has with each track. From Rival Consoles’ “Recovery” setting the tone for the entire musical journey to Parra for Cuva’s “Mimose” capturing the fresh vibe of Lisbon, each track holds a special place in ANNA’s heart.

ANNA included tracks from artists like Bonobo, Jacques Greene, Massano, and ODESZA, all of whom resonate with the energy of Lisbon and reflect her current musical preferences. Collaborations with fellow Brazilian artists like Luedji Luna’s “Banho de Folhas (Maz Remix)” add a personal touch to the album, showcasing the beauty of Brazilian vocals and rhythms.

Through her Global Underground compilation, ANNA invites listeners to experience the magic of Lisbon through her music. Her album is a testament to the power of music in capturing the essence of a place and creating a sense of belonging and inspiration. With GU46: Lisbon, ANNA continues to push boundaries and redefine the underground music scene, one track at a time.