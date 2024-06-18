On Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera and Julie Williams will be assisted by Mr. Mooney at the bank to open Clyde Weston’s safe deposit box. Inside, they hope to find evidence that could prove Abigail DiMera is still alive. The mystery deepens with the introduction of AnnaLynne McCord as a new character referred to as “Mystery Woman.”

It remains uncertain whether McCord’s character will be a recast of Abigail or someone connected to the storyline. The evidence found in Clyde’s safe deposit box may be accessible through a laptop, potentially revealing footage or a live camera feed of Abigail or someone resembling her.

In addition to this mystery, familiar faces will return to Salem for Juneteeth and Paulina and Abe’s wedding anniversary celebrations. Eli Grant, Lani Price-Grant, and their children will be in town, along with Carver Grant. However, the joyous occasion will be marred by Chanel DiMera’s decision to leave for Los Angeles with Johnny DiMera.

Johnny’s departure will lead to emotional father-son scenes with EJ DiMera, who will struggle with his son’s decision to leave. Despite EJ’s efforts to convince Johnny to stay, he will ultimately support Johnny’s choice. As Johnny prepares to leave for LA, unforeseen complications will arise, disrupting his plans and leading to future drama.

Stay tuned for more updates on the unfolding storyline and the challenges that await Johnny and Chanel. Days of Our Lives promises more surprises and twists in the episodes to come.