Anna Faris recently shared her heartfelt experience working with the late Matthew Perry on the final season of the iconic TV show ‘Friends.’ The 47-year-old actress, who played the role of Erica in a four-episode arc, expressed her admiration for Perry, describing him as an incredible person.

During an interview while promoting her latest project, My Spy The Eternal City, Faris mentioned that Perry had actually suggested her for the role after seeing her in Lost in Translation. She also praised her co-stars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry for being kind and supportive on set, despite the intimidating nature of the final season of ‘Friends.’

Although the role on ‘Friends’ was a significant opportunity for Faris, she humorously mentioned that it didn’t result in a substantial financial gain, jokingly stating that she receives a meager check of 9 cents every few months due to the limited reruns of the final season.

The news of Matthew Perry’s passing in October at the age of 54 deeply saddened fans and his former co-stars. Lisa Kudrow revealed that she has been re-watching ‘Friends’ in his honor, emphasizing the importance of celebrating Perry’s humor and talent. Jennifer Aniston also encouraged fans to honor Perry’s legacy by celebrating his life and remembering the joy he brought to audiences through his performances.

Anna Faris’s reflections on her time working with Matthew Perry offer a touching insight into the camaraderie and respect shared among the cast of ‘Friends.’ Despite the passage of time, the impact of the show and the memories of working with talented actors like Perry continue to resonate with fans and viewers around the world.