Ann Wilson, the lead singer of Heart, recently announced that she will be canceling her upcoming tour dates due to undergoing chemotherapy treatment. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 74-year-old singer shared that she had recently undergone an operation to remove cancerous cells and that her doctors have recommended chemotherapy as a preventative measure. As a result, she will be taking the rest of the year off to focus on her recovery.

Prior to this announcement, Heart had planned to tour Europe over the summer and make stops in the U.S. for their Royal Flush Tour. However, Ann’s health comes first, and she has made the difficult decision to postpone these performances. She assured fans that this cancelation is just a pause and that she plans to return to the stage in 2025.

This news comes after Heart previously had to cancel their Europe shows for Ann to undergo a procedure, although it is unclear if this is related to the cancer diagnosis. Despite the setbacks, Ann remains optimistic and grateful for the support of her fans during this challenging time.

As fans eagerly await Ann’s return to the stage, they can take comfort in knowing that she is focused on her health and well-being. Let’s send our love and support to Ann Wilson as she embarks on this journey towards recovery.