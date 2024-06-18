Angie Harmon’s daughter Avery Sehorn found herself in legal trouble after being arrested for breaking into a nightclub and stealing several bottles of liquor. The incident occurred on June 5 in Charlotte, NC, where Sehorn and two teenage boys were caught by the club’s cleaning crew. They were seen on video taking liquor bottles before fleeing the scene.

Sehorn, who is 18 years old, was arrested for breaking and entering as well as larceny. The owner of the nightclub reported that Sehorn and her friends broke in through a back door, hid behind the bar, and consumed the liquor. Despite the incident, a representative for Angie Harmon did not provide any comments on the matter.

Angie Harmon shares three daughters with her ex-husband, Jason Sehorn, including Avery. The couple, who split in 2014 after 13 years of marriage, also have daughters named Finley and Emery. Harmon herself has been in the news recently for a different reason when she accused an Instacart driver of shooting and killing their family dog, Oliver, during a delivery.

The actress took to Instagram to share her devastation over the loss of their beloved pet. She claimed that despite calling the police, the driver was let go due to his self-defense claim, which she refuted by stating that he had no visible injuries. Harmon has since filed a lawsuit against Instacart and the driver for trespassing and negligence.

Overall, Avery Sehorn’s arrest for breaking into a nightclub and stealing liquor adds to the recent attention that Angie Harmon and her family have been receiving in the media. Despite the challenges they have faced, they continue to navigate through the ups and downs of public scrutiny.