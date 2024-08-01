Angelina Jolie’s son, Pax, was involved in a terrifying bike crash in Los Angeles. The incident occurred when the 20-year-old crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard. Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, suffered a head injury and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Pax was reported to be in stable condition, although the full extent of his injuries was still unknown. There were concerns that he may have experienced a minor brain bleed, but it was uncertain if he would need to stay overnight for observation.

It is unclear if the electric bike Pax was riding at the time of the crash was the Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike he is often seen riding around Los Angeles. Pax, like his siblings, is estranged from his father, Brad Pitt. In a public Instagram post, Pax referred to his father as a “world-class a**hole” and a “despicable person,” accusing him of making life difficult for him and his siblings.

During Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce proceedings, Jolie’s legal team alleged that Pitt was emotionally and physically abusive towards her and their children on a private jet. However, a representative for Pitt has denied these allegations in the past.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing safety gear while riding bikes or engaging in any physical activity that carries a risk of injury. Helmets can significantly reduce the risk of head injuries in the event of a fall or crash. It is crucial to prioritize safety and take necessary precautions to prevent accidents and injuries, especially when engaging in activities like biking on public roads.

As Pax recovers from the bike crash, it is essential for him to receive the necessary medical attention and support to ensure a full and speedy recovery. Family and friends play a crucial role in providing emotional support during difficult times like these, and it is important for Pax to have a strong support system around him as he heals from the incident. We wish Pax a speedy recovery and hope that he can return to his normal activities soon.