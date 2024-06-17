Angelina Jolie, at 49, stood on the stage at the 2024 Tony Awards to present a cast performance of the Broadway musical The Outsiders, a show she co-produced. The musical has been nominated for a total of 12 awards, including best musical, best book of a musical, and best performance by actors in leading and featured roles.

During her presentation, Jolie highlighted the timeless relevance of S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders, emphasizing that the theme of feeling like an outsider is universal and resonates across generations. She encouraged viewers, especially young people, to embrace their uniqueness and value their own paths in life.

Following Jolie’s introduction, the cast of The Outsiders, led by Tony nominees Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Joshua Boone, delivered a powerful performance on the stage. The actors showcased their talent through songs like “Tulsa ’67” and “Grease Got a Hold,” culminating in a visually stunning dance fight scene known as the rumble, set against a backdrop of falling rain.

Jolie’s involvement in the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders dates back to August 2023 when she announced the project alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who served as a volunteer assistant. Vivienne, who accompanied Jolie on the red carpet and at the Tony Awards ceremony, played a significant role in inspiring Jolie to take on the project.

The Outsiders musical, based on Hinton’s coming-of-age novel, explores class conflicts between the greasers and the Socs, focusing on the Curtis brothers and their friends. Directed by Danya Taymor, with music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, the musical promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and dynamic performances.

Jolie expressed her excitement about the production, stating that she feels fortunate to be part of such a special project. She looks forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with audiences worldwide as the musical continues its Broadway run.

For those interested in experiencing the magic of The Outsiders live, tickets are currently available for purchase on the musical’s official website. The 77th Tony Awards, where Jolie’s presentation took place, are airing live on CBS and Paramount+, celebrating the best of Broadway and honoring outstanding performances in the theater industry.