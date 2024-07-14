Angelina Jolie was seen enjoying a dinner outing with her 20-year-old son, Pax, at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Pax seemed to take charge of the bill, even paying for the parking with his American Express card. Jolie looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, while Pax sported a white shirt and khaki cargos with a blue patterned jacket.

This dinner date followed another outing earlier in the week when Jolie was spotted shopping with her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne. The duo was casually dressed, with Jolie in a crewneck T-shirt and black slacks, and Vivienne in baggy pants and an oversized T-shirt paired with high-top Converse sneakers. They were seen walking through a parking garage before leaving in Jolie’s Mercedes-Benz.

Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, including Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Reports suggest that amidst their ongoing divorce proceedings, Jolie has become the favored parent among their children. Pitt’s relationship with the kids is said to be “very difficult,” with limited visitation rights, especially with his minor children.

The strained relationship between Pitt and his children has led to Vivienne and other kids choosing to drop Pitt’s last name from their titles. This decision reflects the challenges faced by the family during this tumultuous time. Jolie’s focus on spending quality time with her children and being a supportive figure in their lives is evident in these recent outings, showcasing her dedication to her family amidst the divorce drama.

Despite the public scrutiny and challenges they face, Jolie continues to prioritize her children’s well-being and ensure they have a sense of normalcy in their lives. The bond between Jolie and her children appears to be strong, with the actress making efforts to create lasting memories and moments of joy for her family. As the divorce proceedings continue, Jolie’s role as a loving and caring mother remains unwavering, providing stability and support for her children during this difficult time.