Angelina Jolie has made serious accusations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, claiming that he tried to pressure her into signing an $8.5 million non-disclosure agreement to keep her abuse allegations quiet. The couple has been going through a bitter divorce and a dispute over the sale of Jolie’s stake in their wine business.

The actress filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, alleging that he was physically abusive to her on a private plane in front of their son, Maddox. She also stated that Pitt had been abusive before the plane incident occurred. Pitt, on the other hand, sued Jolie over the sale of her shares in their winery, claiming she violated their contract by not seeking his consent.

In response to these allegations, Jolie’s legal team has demanded that Pitt submit his personal communications as part of the discovery in their winery case. Pitt’s team has resisted, calling it an intrusive attempt to access sensitive information, including therapy records.

There are claims that Pitt is using the legal battle to get back at Jolie for selling her shares in their business. The ongoing lawsuit has been described as a tactic to drain Jolie’s resources and punish her for leaving. The court has ordered Jolie to produce eight years’ worth of NDAs to which she is a party.

Recently, the couple faced a different kind of challenge when their son, Pax, was involved in an electric bike accident in Los Angeles. Pax, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Jolie was reportedly by his side during this ordeal. Pax was adopted by Jolie in 2007 and officially adopted by Pitt in 2008.

Despite the family crisis, there seems to be a communication breakdown between Pitt and his son Pax. Pitt is allegedly upset that he cannot reach Pax and is worried about his well-being. He feels powerless and distressed by the situation. There is a sense of helplessness as he tries to reach out but is unable to connect with his son.

The emotional toll of dealing with family issues, legal battles, and now a son’s accident highlights the complexities of celebrity life. The challenges faced by Jolie and Pitt serve as a reminder that even in the midst of fame and fortune, personal struggles can be overwhelming. The need for communication, understanding, and empathy is vital in navigating these difficult times for the well-being of all involved.