Andrew Tate, a well-known American-British media personality, has criticized Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido for his involvement in promoting what he believes to be a scam cryptocurrency. In a recent episode of his ‘Rumble Tate Speech’ podcast, the former kickboxer accused Davido of using his platform to endorse the $DAVIDO Solana coin, which he claims is a rug-pull coin designed to benefit artists at the expense of their fans.

Tate did not hold back in expressing his disapproval, labeling Davido as a “C-List artist” and vowing to expose companies that he believes are promoting worthless coins with the help of celebrities. The controversy surrounding Davido’s involvement in the cryptocurrency world intensified after the launch of his meme coin $Davido, which was met with allegations of fraud.

Following the launch of the meme coin, there was a public outcry as the value of the coin plummeted shortly after its release, resulting in financial losses for many of Davido’s fans. The incident has raised concerns about the ethical implications of celebrities endorsing cryptocurrencies and the potential risks involved for unsuspecting investors.

As the debate continues to unfold, it serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of due diligence and skepticism when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, especially those that are heavily promoted by public figures. It is essential for investors to conduct thorough research and seek advice from reputable sources before making any financial decisions in the volatile world of digital assets.