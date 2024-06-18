Almost 40 years after the release of the iconic 1986 film Pretty in Pink, Andrew McCarthy shared some interesting details about how he landed the role of Blane McDonnagh. During an interview, the 61-year-old actor revealed that his co-star Molly Ringwald played a significant role in him getting the part. The character of Blane was originally written as a square-jawed, hunky quarterback, but Ringwald expressed that McCarthy was the ideal fit for the role. Despite initial doubts from the legendary writer John Hughes, McCarthy ended up with the role due to Ringwald’s influence.

McCarthy recalled how Hughes respected and listened to young people, which is why he ultimately agreed with Ringwald’s choice. The film’s ending had to be re-shot after test audiences reacted poorly to the original version where Andie and Duckie ended up together. Hughes wrote a new five-page ending where Andie and Blane get together instead, reflecting the fairytale element of the movie.

In recent years, McCarthy has taken on more projects behind the camera, including his work on shows like Orange Is the New Black and The Sinner, as well as his new Hulu documentary feature, Brats. The documentary explores the lives of the 1980s stars known as the “Brat Pack,” a group of teen actors who dominated Hollywood with films like The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire, and Pretty in Pink. McCarthy also had a conversation with writer David Blum, who coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

While some original Brat Pack members declined to participate in the documentary, McCarthy was able to reunite Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, and Rob Lowe for the project. He also engaged stars like Jon Cryer and Lea Thompson, who were part of the Brat Pack universe. McCarthy jokingly mentioned the possibility of a sequel to Brats, but he emphasized that one film was sufficient for the group of actors who experienced fame at a young age.

The documentary premieres on Hulu, showcasing behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the iconic 1980s films that left a lasting impact on a generation. McCarthy’s journey in creating the documentary sheds light on the legacy of the Brat Pack and the lasting influence of the films that defined a decade. With insights from key figures and a nostalgic look back at a pivotal era in Hollywood, Brats promises to be a compelling watch for fans of 80s cinema and those interested in the lives of the actors who shaped the industry.