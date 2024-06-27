The anticipation for season 3 of “And Just Like That” is building as new cast members are being introduced. Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared a photo from the first table read of the upcoming season on Instagram, hinting at exciting developments to come. Rosie O’Donnell has been revealed as a new addition to the cast, playing a character named “Mary.”

In addition to O’Donnell, Mehcad Brooks, Logan Marshall-Green, and Jonathan Cake have been announced as recurring guest stars for season 3. Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells have also been promoted to series regulars as production continues in New York City. The series is set to delve into new storylines and complexities, promising a fresh and captivating season ahead.

While fans eagerly await the premiere date for season 3, it has been confirmed that the show will be returning in 2025 due to production delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes. Despite the wait, the cast and crew are working hard to deliver an unforgettable season filled with drama, romance, and unexpected twists.

As the show evolves, some familiar faces will be departing. Sara Ramírez will not be returning as Ché Diaz, and Karen Pittman will not reprise her role as Professor Nya Wallace in season 3. However, new characters like Rosie O’Donnell’s “Mary” and the guest stars Mehcad Brooks, Logan Marshall-Green, and Jonathan Cake will bring fresh energy and intrigue to the series.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, will make a return in season 3. While Cattrall appeared in the season 2 finale, her future involvement remains uncertain. The fate of Carrie Bradshaw’s relationship with Aidan Shaw is also up in the air, with John Corbett spotted filming for season 3, hinting at a potential reunion between the characters.

As the production of “And Just Like That” season 3 continues to unfold, fans can look forward to more updates and insights into the beloved characters’ lives. The show’s creators are dedicated to delivering a season filled with emotional depth, compelling storytelling, and the signature charm that made the original series a cultural phenomenon. Stay tuned for more news and announcements as the countdown to season 3 begins.