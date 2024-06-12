Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been the talk of the town ever since they started dating after meeting on the set of Wicked. People have been curious about their relationship timeline, especially since both of them were previously married. Sources have emphasized that Ari and Ethan were both separated from their spouses before getting together. Here is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline:

In November 2022, Ethan posted a sweet anniversary message to his wife, Lilly Jay, celebrating their marriage. In December 2022, Wicked started filming in London, causing Ariana to move across the pond and enter into a long-distance marriage with Dalton Gomez. In January 2023, Ariana and Dalton separated, but the news did not become public until later.

In May 2023, Ethan celebrated Lilly Jay’s first Mother’s Day, and in July 2023, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon, sparking rumors of trouble in her marriage with Dalton. Shortly after, it was reported that Ariana and Dalton had separated and were heading for divorce.

On July 20, 2023, news broke that Ethan and Ariana were dating. Sources confirmed that both Ariana and Ethan had split from their respective partners before starting their relationship. Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, they continued to date and eventually moved in together in New York.

Throughout the following months, Ariana and Ethan were seen together at various public events, showing their commitment to each other. They attended Broadway shows, went on dates, and even enjoyed a Disneyland outing with friends and family. Despite the challenges and public scrutiny, their relationship continued to flourish.

As of June 2024, Ariana and Ethan are still going strong, with sources confirming that their bond is genuine and their relationship is serious. They are in love and enjoy spending time together, focusing on their connection rather than external factors. Their journey together has faced ups and downs, but their commitment to each other remains unwavering.

Overall, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship timeline has been filled with twists and turns, but their love for each other continues to grow. Their story serves as a reminder that love can prevail despite challenges, and their bond remains strong as they navigate the complexities of their relationship in the public eye.