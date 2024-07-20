Strictly Come Dancing fans have reason to rejoice as beloved professional dancer Amy Dowden has confirmed her return to the show after a year-long absence due to cancer treatment. In an Instagram Story, Amy shared her excitement about reuniting with her fellow co-stars and getting back on the dancefloor in just a few days.

Having recently moved into an apartment near the Strictly set, Amy expressed her gratitude and excitement for the upcoming season. She mentioned that she would be working in London over the weekend before officially starting her training for the live shows on Monday. Her fans were quick to shower her with love and support as they welcomed her back with open arms.

Fellow Strictly dancers, including Jowita Przystal, Vito Coppola, and Dianne Buswell, also shared their excitement about Amy’s return. They expressed their joy at having her back on the show and eagerly anticipated dancing alongside her once again.

As the show gears up to celebrate its 20th anniversary on TV, fans can expect an exciting and unforgettable season of Strictly Come Dancing. With Amy Dowden back in the lineup, the upcoming season promises to be full of energy, passion, and incredible performances that will captivate audiences week after week. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the countdown to the new season begins.