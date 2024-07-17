America’s Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7 Recap: Auditions 7 Highlights

The latest episode of America’s Got Talent aired on NBC, showcasing a variety of acts and contestants auditioning for the chance to win $1 million. The auditions featured more Golden Buzzers than ever before, sending lucky acts directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

The night began with Mia Soleil Sanchez, a talented thirteen-year-old with a great voice who wowed the judges and audience. Following Mia was a daredevil act by Anastasia and Strakov, a married couple performing daring stunts to music. The Jerusalem Youth Choir then took the stage, delivering a powerful performance that highlighted unity and hope for the future.

Dian Rene, a Cuban singer, faced a challenge when asked to perform in English, but he persevered and impressed the judges with his passion. Joey and Jordan, two friends with a shared love for bluegrass music, delivered a performance that fell flat, while Cornelio and Jabu, a drummer and tap dancer duo, earned a standing ovation for their entertaining act.

Horse, a parkour enthusiast, shocked the audience with his display of strength, while Mervin, a police officer with a beautiful voice, moved everyone with his heartfelt performance. The night also featured a contortionist named Alex, Insane Shane, a content creator with a unique talent, and Rueben Solo, a stand-up comedian who failed to impress.

Yuya and Ruy from Japan delivered a sketch show that impressed judge Sofia enough to earn the Golden Buzzer. Dian returned with a Spanish song that showcased his true talent as an artist. The final act of the night featured a scary duo that surprised and entertained the judges.

Overall, the seventh audition episode of America’s Got Talent was filled with a diverse range of talents and performances, showcasing the incredible skills and passions of contestants from around the world. Each act brought something unique to the stage, leaving the judges and audience amazed and entertained.

As the competition progresses, viewers can look forward to more exciting performances and unexpected moments on America’s Got Talent. Stay tuned for the next episode to see who will advance to the live shows and continue to compete for the ultimate prize. America’s Got Talent never fails to surprise and delight audiences with its talented contestants and unforgettable moments.