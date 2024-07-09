American Pie was a game-changer in the world of teen comedies when it was released in 1999. The film, made for just $10 million, became a massive success, grossing over $235 million and spawning a billion-dollar franchise with three big-screen sequels and four straight-to-DVD movies. The movie focused on five best friends’ quest to lose their virginity before the end of high school, breaking boundaries by openly discussing sex in a way that other ’99 teen comedies didn’t.

The cast of American Pie consisted mostly of unknown actors who went on to become big stars in their own right. Jason Biggs, who played Jim Levenstein, became forever tied to apple pies thanks to the film’s iconic scene. He continued to star in movies like “Loser” and “Saving Silverman” and even reunited with his onscreen dad Eugene Levy years later. Biggs also hosted a game show on E! in 2021 and became known for his live-tweeting of “The Bachelor” with his wife Jenny Mollen.

Seann William Scott, who played Stifler, was another breakout star of the film. He went on to appear in movies like “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “The Dukes of Hazzard” before landing a role on the TV series “Lethal Weapon.” Despite personal struggles, including a stint in a treatment center and a divorce, Scott continued to pursue his acting career.

Chris Klein, who played Oz in American Pie, also faced personal challenges, including two DUI arrests. He turned his life around and went on to star in the hit Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias.” Klein married Laina Rose Thyfault in 2015 and the couple has two children together.

Alyson Hannigan, known for her role as Michelle in the film, went on to star in the hit TV series “How I Met Your Mother” and competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” She married her “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” co-star Alexis Denisof and the couple has two daughters.

Natasha Lyonne, who played Jessica in American Pie, faced personal struggles but made a successful comeback with roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll,” which she co-created. She dated Fred Armisen for six years before finding a new love interest.

Tara Reid, who played Vicky in the film, shifted her focus to reality TV after facing tabloid scrutiny. She starred in the successful “Sharknado” franchise and is now making a comeback to acting with projects like “Masha’s Mushrooms” and “Doggmen.”

Mena Suvari, who played choir girl Heather, had a successful career with hits like “American Beauty” and “American Pie.” She married Michael Hope in 2018 and welcomed a son named Christopher in 2021.

Eugene Levy, who played Jim’s dad in the film, almost turned down his role due to the script’s vulgarity but ended up becoming a fan favorite. He went on to star in the hit TV series “Schitt’s Creek” with his son Dan Levy and continues to act in various projects.

Jennifer Coolidge, who played Stifler’s mom, had a successful run in Hollywood with roles in “Legally Blonde” and “2 Broke Girls.” She earned critical acclaim for her role in “The White Lotus” and is set to reprise her role in “Legally Blonde 3.”

The cast of American Pie has certainly come a long way since the film’s release in 1999, with each member finding success in their own right and continuing to entertain audiences with their talents.