In the latest episode of American Ninja Warrior season 16, titled “Qualifiers 5 & 6,” the competition continued in Los Angeles with two different qualifying courses and the return of the epic 18′-6″ Mega Warped Wall. The episode featured some inspiring and emotional stories of the contestants as they faced the challenging obstacles.

One of the contestants, Holly Beckstrand, a mother of five, proved to be a formidable ninja despite her busy schedule. She made it to the fifth obstacle before getting taken out by the Cubes. Another contestant, Ethan Gardulski, who struggled with anxiety, ran like a seasoned ninja and managed to survive the obstacles with ease.

Jackson Twait, an Iowa ninja, showcased his speed and agility on the course but fell short of reaching the Mega Warped Wall. Social media influencer Yari Breunig and sophomore contestant Taylor Greene also gave it their all on the course, with Taylor hitting a buzzer for the second time in her ANW journey.

Kai Beckstrand, inspired by his brother’s success, became the first contestant of the season to conquer the Mega Warped Wall and walked away $20,000 richer. However, not all contestants had a successful run, as Nate Hansen suffered a shocking fall on the Crossfit obstacle, knocking him out of the competition.

The episode also featured exciting runoffs between contestants, with Jesse Maurer and Australian Judith emerging as the winners. The course was then changed up, allowing more ninjas to showcase their skills. Sydney Yee, the youngest athlete of the season, and Xavier Danzer, a Brooklyn ninja turned coach, impressed with their performances on the course.

Veteran contestant James McGrath, also known as “the Beast,” faced tough challenges but managed to finish with a buzzer. Abby Clark, a top female ninja, broke her curse of not hitting a buzzer since 2018 by successfully conquering the Warped Wall.

Joe Moravsky, known as the Weatherman, finished the course with the second-fastest time of the night but missed out on reaching the Mega Wall by a few inches. The episode concluded with intense final runoffs between Sydney Yee and Sasha Moore for the women and Vincent Pane against Jesse Orenshein for the men.

Overall, the episode showcased the determination, perseverance, and athleticism of the contestants as they tackled the challenging obstacles on American Ninja Warrior. Viewers were treated to a thrilling night of competition and inspiring stories, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

