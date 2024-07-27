Amber Turner, the former The Only Way is Essex star, recently caught the attention of fans as she stunned in hot pants while out enjoying a night following the revelation of her new romance. The 31-year-old looked absolutely sensational in pink and white hot pants that perfectly matched her top, exuding confidence and style.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Amber posed for the camera, showcasing her flawless makeup and beaming smile while holding a chic pink Chanel handbag. The reality star expressed her excitement about the night out, captioning the post with, “Had the best night with all my favourite people last night.”

After her split from long-time boyfriend Dan Edgar, Amber’s new romance has been making headlines. The couple announced their breakup last year after six years together, with Dan moving on to a new relationship with co-star Ella Rae Wise. Amber, on the other hand, has found happiness with Kent-based Archie Chandler.

Archie recently joined Amber in Dubai to celebrate her birthday, and their cozy-looking snap together was shared on Instagram, confirming their relationship. According to an insider speaking to the MailOnline, Amber is in a great place and finally feels like she has found someone who treats her right after years of feeling let down. While she has known Archie for months and spent time together in Dubai, she is taking their relationship slowly.

In addition to her personal life, Amber has also made headlines for her professional endeavors. The former Towie star has recently signed on for Strictly Come Dancing, marking her biggest TV break yet. Fans are excited to see her showcase her dancing skills on the popular show.

Amber’s journey from a reality TV star to a social media influencer and now a participant in a popular dance competition reflects her versatility and ability to adapt to different platforms. Her fans continue to support her through all her endeavors, celebrating her successes and cheering her on in her personal and professional life. With her newfound happiness in her romantic life and exciting opportunities on the horizon, Amber Turner is definitely a star on the rise, leaving her mark in the entertainment industry.