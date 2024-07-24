Amber Turner, known for her appearances on The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE), has found new love after moving on from her former boyfriend, Dan Edgar. The 31-year-old reality TV star is now dating Archie Chandler, a 30-year-old from Kent. The couple recently celebrated Amber’s birthday with a luxurious trip to Dubai, staying at the prestigious Atlantis The Royal hotel.

During their stay, Archie surprised Amber with a bouquet of 200 roses, a rose petal bath, and champagne, making her feel incredibly special. The couple enjoyed fine dining at restaurant Nobu and shared their experiences on social media. Amber expressed that this birthday celebration was one of the most memorable ones yet.

After a six-year relationship with Dan Edgar, which ended in 2023, Amber has finally found happiness with Archie. Despite sharing a home and a dog with Dan, the couple decided to part ways, leading Amber to seek a new chapter in her love life. Since their breakup, Dan has moved on with another TOWIE co-star, Elle Rae Wise, while Amber found solace in her budding relationship with Archie.

Archie, who is familiar in Essex social circles, has been supportive and caring towards Amber, making her feel valued and cherished. While the couple has been spending time together in Dubai, they are taking things slow to nurture their relationship. Amber’s friends have noticed a positive change in her demeanor since being with Archie, noting that she seems happier than ever before.

The journey to finding love again has not been easy for Amber, especially after the emotional turmoil of her breakup with Dan. Despite the challenges, Amber has remained resilient and optimistic about the future. With Archie by her side, Amber is looking forward to new beginnings and creating lasting memories together.

As Amber embarks on this new chapter in her love life, she remains grateful for the support of her friends, family, and fans. Her journey serves as a reminder that love can blossom unexpectedly, bringing joy and fulfillment in unexpected ways. Cheers to love, happiness, and new beginnings for Amber Turner and Archie Chandler!